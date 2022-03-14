Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $$8.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.00.
Electricité de France Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.