Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $$8.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.00.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

