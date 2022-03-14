electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ECOR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,656. electroCore has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on electroCore in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.