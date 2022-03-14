electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ECOR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,656. electroCore has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.92.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
