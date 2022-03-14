Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) will announce $14.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.59 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
