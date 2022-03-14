Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 3,936 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 128.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 73,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

AAPL stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

