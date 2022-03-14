Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 311000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.
About Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR)
