Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.78.

Empire stock opened at C$44.48 on Friday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$36.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

