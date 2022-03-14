Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESP. Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Shares of LON:ESP opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.14) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.34. Empiric Student Property has a twelve month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of £525.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

