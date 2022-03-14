Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.39% of Equinix worth $296,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,915,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $696.65. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $780.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $639.16 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

