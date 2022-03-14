Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,952,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,996,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

