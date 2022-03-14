Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ESPR stock remained flat at $$4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,827,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.89) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

