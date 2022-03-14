Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

