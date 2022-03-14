ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $18.43 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $193.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.