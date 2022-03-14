EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESLOY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.09) to €185.00 ($202.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($213.51) to €190.00 ($208.04) in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

ESLOY stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.37. 63,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

