Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $256.56

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $256.56 and last traded at $259.80, with a volume of 16184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.15 and its 200 day moving average is $326.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

