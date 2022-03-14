Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $67,092.59 and approximately $1,421.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.92 or 0.06543713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

