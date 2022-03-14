Evercore ISI Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Underperform

Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

