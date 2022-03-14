Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS opened at $62.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

