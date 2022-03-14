Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.67 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.