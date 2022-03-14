Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,983 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ennis worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 121,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 98.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 333.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EBF opened at $18.01 on Monday. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $22.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

