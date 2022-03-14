Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hooker Furniture worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 103,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $20.50 on Monday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $244.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

