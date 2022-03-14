Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $3.44 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.