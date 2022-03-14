Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $567,000 in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

AVNW stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

