Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $582,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $184,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,097. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

