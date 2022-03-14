ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $285,500.44

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $285,500.44 and approximately $63.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003599 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000885 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

