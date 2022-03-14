Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.
Several analysts recently weighed in on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
