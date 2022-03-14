Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 472.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,818,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 1,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 734,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

