Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after acquiring an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

