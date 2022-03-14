F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 124.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,001,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 148,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

