Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $31.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fastly stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. Fastly has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

