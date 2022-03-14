FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.23.

NYSE:FDX opened at $213.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

