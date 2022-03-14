Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FGPR opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

About Ferrellgas Partners (Get Rating)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.