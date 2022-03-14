Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FGPR opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.34.
About Ferrellgas Partners (Get Rating)
