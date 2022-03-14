Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.14) to GBX 2,200 ($28.83) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,700.00.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

