Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

