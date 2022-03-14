FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $34.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $16.54 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

