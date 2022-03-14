Financial Analysis: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextGen Healthcare and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.32 $9.52 million $0.01 1,929.93 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Web Blockchain Media on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

