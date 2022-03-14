Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.18

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 1494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

