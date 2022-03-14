Financial Review: Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) vs. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $430.10 million 5.19 $140.86 million $2.89 18.15

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 1 4 0 2.50

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 32.72% 24.36% 13.74%

Risk & Volatility

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fuse Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations. The company was founded by Adam Adler and Aitan Zacharin on September 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport. The Tourist segment includes Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo airports. The Regional segment consists of Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas. The Border segment comprises of Ciudad Juárez and Reynosa. The Hotel segment manages the Terminal 2 NH Collection Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel. The Industrial Park segment operates the OMA-VYNMSA Industrial Park. The Other segment refers to the holding company and its service companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

