Finminity (FMT) Price Hits $0.0581 on Exchanges

Finminity (FMT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Finminity has a market capitalization of $115,714.46 and $1,099.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Finminity has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.04 or 0.06538257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.23 or 0.99749930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040584 BTC.

About Finminity

Finminity’s total supply is 9,346,189 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,237 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Finminity Coin Trading

