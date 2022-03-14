First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $159.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

FCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

