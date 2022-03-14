First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $130.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

