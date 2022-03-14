First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $844,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

