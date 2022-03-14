First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $871,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

