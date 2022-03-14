First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $950,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

