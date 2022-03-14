First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $230.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

