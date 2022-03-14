First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

