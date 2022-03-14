First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.11% of Gogo worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $17.04 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

