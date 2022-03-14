First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of FSWA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.75. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. First Sound Bank has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
