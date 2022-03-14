First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FSWA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.75. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. First Sound Bank has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

