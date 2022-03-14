First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the February 13th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth $336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

FTRI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.63. 1,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,681. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.