First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after acquiring an additional 77,416 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $9,075,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $7,540,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

