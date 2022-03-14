Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FOXF opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.97. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

