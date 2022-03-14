Fractal (FCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,142.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $871,135.99 and $40,142.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.61 or 0.06659467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.27 or 1.00076418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00041000 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

